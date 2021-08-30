Watch of the Week: The Bulgari Aluminium GMT Is Ready for Takeoff

Classic lines, vintage colorways—when it comes to recreations of earlier timepieces, it’s easy to trot out the same list of adjectives and descriptors. That’s because a lot of these watches come from a similar midcentury era—and while they look stylish, they can start to look like carbon copies after a while (the Brew Metric is a recent exception). That’s partly what makes the new Bulgari Aluminium GMT so refreshing. It’s based on a late ’90s design that looks bold, fresh, and even futuristic today. With the addition of a GMT complication, it’s an ideal pick for travelers in need of a stylish, functional timepiece to accompany them on their next long-haul flight.

The Bulgari Aluminium GMT is part of the brand’s Aluminium line (it uses the British spelling of the metal), which traces its roots back to 1998, when the company launched a groundbreaking aluminum watch paired with a rubber bezel. Thanks to its unique case material and decidedly untraditional styling, it was a hit, and today’s line continues with the design hallmarks of the original: aluminum case, rubber bezel, and a rubber strap. As the name implies, the Aluminium GMT ups the ante with a new GMT function, which allows it to show the time in two locations simultaneously.

The new Aluminium GMT has a bold look, and the use of lightweight metals should make it a pleasure to wear. It features a 40mm aluminum case with a titanium case back and crown—no heavy stainless steel here. The case is topped with the iconic blue rubber bezel stamped with the Bulgari logo, and the matching blue dial sets the stage for bold white indices and a red and blue 24-hour scale tucked inside the bezel (the red and blue correspond to day and night, respectively, in the second time zone).

The hour and minute hands come with white Super-LumiNova tips for good legibility, and we especially like the circular red counterweight on the second hand and the red-tipped arrow on the fourth hand, which displays the second time zone using the 24-hour scale. These small hits of red nicely break up the blue color scheme, making it easier to read. A date window at 3 o’ clock adds more travel-friendly functionality, and even the watch’s blue rubber strap looks futuristic: It’s made with a unique link-belt design (featuring aluminum hardware, of course).

The Aluminium GMT is powered by an automatic mechanical movement with a 42-hour power reserve, and it’s rated for water resistance down to 100 meters—enough to withstand splashes and spilled drinks without issues.

For a throwback watch that doesn’t look like all the other throwback watches, the Aluminium GMT deserves a spot at the top of your list.

[$3,500; bulgari.com]

