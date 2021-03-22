With its forged carbon case and bright colorways, the new Doxa Sub 300 Carbon doesn’t exactly fit the mold of a classic watch, but don’t be fooled—it’s a direct descendant of one of the most important dive watches ever made. Based on the Doxa Sub 300T, first released in 1967, the new Sub 300 Carbon recalls the innovative features that made the sixties original such a groundbreaking timepiece.

“Doxa has become synonymous with durability and precision, and the new Sub 300 Carbon doesn’t disappoint,” says Men’s Journal Fashion Editor Kevin Breen. “It’s a great piece to add to an evolving collection.”

It all started in 1964, when Urs Eschle, head of product development at Doxa, created a research team to develop an all-new dive watch. Although dive watches had been around for years at that point, Eschle and his team aimed to throw out conventions and focus on the features divers actually needed.

Through extensive underwater testing, they developed a formula: A watch with a large 45mm diameter for better handling underwater, a case made from a single block of stainless steel for maximum water resistance, and a bright orange dial for excellent legibility. The team also created a highly functional bezel with two scales—an outer depth ring and an inner minute ring—to help divers quickly determine how long they could safely stay beneath the waves.

They named the resulting watch the Sub 300T, a reference to its 300-meter water resistance rating. It was a hit, and it even became the favorite watch of legendary diver and ocean explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

The Sub 300 Carbon pays tribute to that iconic timepiece and updates it with a 21st-century case material and bold colorways. First, the case: It’s made from forged carbon—carbon fibers are broken up into a paste, then molded into the desired shape. This helps keep the watch lightweight and creates a unique pattern on the surface, too. The Carbon comes in six different dial colors, including bright orange, yellow, and aquamarine, with matching straps. The combination of the bold tones and the uncommon case material make this watch a standout.

Aesthetic tweaks aside, 300 Carbon is still very much a dive watch, and it’s built for dependable performance underwater. It utilizes a titanium casing and a screw-down crown to protect its internal components, and like its namesake, it’s water-resistant to 300 meters (about 980 feet). It also features a unidirectional rotating bezel with the dual scales to help you quickly keep track of elapsed time and stay safe on a dive.

The dial is topped with domed anti-reflective sapphire crystal—another nod to the 300T, which came with curved plexiglass over its dial. Better yet, the indices come with a Super-LumiNova coating for greater visibility in low-light conditions. From the depths of the ocean to the murky light of your bedroom when your early alarm goes off, this watch is built for ease of use and legibility.

Of course, its rugged construction also makes it well suited to the daily grind, and a few other features stand out for casual wear too. Its COSC-certified automatic movement packs a 38-hour power reserve, and a date window at 3 o’clock is a nice addition for day-to-day functionality. Bottom line: The Doxa 300 Carbon is sure to make a good impression anywhere.

[$3,890; doxawatches.com]

