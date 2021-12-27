Watch of the Week: G-Shock GBX-110KI Receives a Pro Surfer’s Seal of Approval

We all know about dive watches, but what about a watch designed for surfers? If any timepiece can claim to be a true surf watch, it’s the new G-Shock GBX-110KI. Designed as part of a collaboration with pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi (this is actually the second watch released in the collab), the GBX-110KI features a sleek monochrome colorway and several useful features for athletes who spend their days in the ocean.

The GBX-110KI is based on the GBX-100, which is already a popular G-Shock model among surfers, but it comes with some unique aesthetic upgrades. Most notable is the black and grey colorway, which was one of Igarashi’s design requests for this model. Instead of various colors, the design utilizes varying textures and tones to make main parts of the watch—the bezel and LCD face, for example—stand out.

Closer inspection reveals even more surf-inspired details. The watch’s bezel and glass feature a pixelated illustration of Igarashi riding riding a massive wave, and the lug side of the band is printed with the number 50, Igarashi’s number on the World Surf League Championship Tour. His signature is also stamped above the LCD display and on other parts of the timepiece—there’s no mistaking who helped design this watch.

If the aesthetic is created to appeal to surfers, the watch’s spec sheet is even more impressive. Like its GBX stablemates, the GBX-110KI is built with G-Shock’s Mobile Link system, which allows the watch to sync with a phone-based app to display a wealth of location-based data. In the app, you can choose from over 3,000 locations around the globe and get info like tide charts, sunset and sunrise times, and more to appear right on the watch’s face. Whether you’re traveling the globe to find that perfect wave or monitoring conditions at your local break, these water-focused features will definitely come in handy.

The best part: The GBX-110KI offers G-Shock’s legendary dependability. It’s built with a high-contrast LCD display for excellent visibility outdoors, it offers two years of battery life, and it’s shock-resistant and water-resistant to 200 meters.

When the waves are firing, this watch will be ready.

[$200; g-shock.com]

