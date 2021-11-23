Watch of the Week: G-Shock’s MT-G Series Gets a Colorful Upgrade

G-Shock watches are beloved for their durability and tough construction, but there’s another quality that really makes them a standout: They’re available in a seemingly endless variety of models and colorways. G-Shock’s latest update to its MT-G Series, the limited-edition MTGB2000XMG1, pushes the envelope even further: An intricate layering process creates a carbon bezel with bright, flashy colors. Better yet, each watch has its own unique color pattern, and no two are the same.

To make each bezel, colored glass fibers and carbon fibers are layered in random order to create a thick block of material. From there, individual watch bezels are sculpted from the block, yielding intricate color patterns on each one, then the bezels are laminated for a a bright, eye-catching finish. To complement the bezel, G-Shock uses multicolored ion plating across the rest of the watch, including a rainbow pattern on the inner edge of the bezel, rose gold on the buckle and band loop, and light blue and purple on the screws, buttons, and crown. The dial also features light blue indices, orange hands, and purple and red accents on the sub-dials.

On paper, all those colors might sound like a total mess, but in the actual watch, they come together to create a funky, psychedelic pattern that pair well with your favorite tie-dye T-shirt. (For the record, G-Shock says the design was inspired by the colors of red rock canyon walls).

The mind-bending colors aren’t the only selling point on this watch either. Like any timepiece that wears the G-Shock name, it’s built to be exceptionally tough. The carbon monocoque case offers strong protection for the watch’s internals without the heavy weight of metals, and sapphire glass over the dial resists scratches and comes with an anti-reflective coating for excellent clarity. Of course, it’s also shock-resistant and water-resistant down to 200 meters. It might look like a show piece, but it’s ready to get down and dirty, too.

It’s also smart: You can pair it with your phone (via Bluetooth) to customize its features, it comes with built-in solar cells to augment its battery life, and features G-Shock’s Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping, which uses radio signals to update the watch and ensure accurate time no matter where you are on Earth. Although the aesthetics might take some getting used to, at heart this watch is built to be dependable and easy to live with. In other words, it’s colorful and capable—just how we like ’em.

The MTGB2000XMG1 will be available in December at select G-Shock retailers and online.

[$1,150; gshock.com]

