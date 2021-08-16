Dive watches are getting colorful, and we’re all for it. The latest example is Glashütte’s SeaQ, a newly updated dive watch released this summer that features a striking green dial and bezel. While the color is indicative of a larger trend in watches this year, the watch borrows heavily from the past. It’s inspired by Glashütte’s first-ever dive watch, which was released in 1969. Updated with a modern automatic movement and a handsome colorway, the new SeaQ is capable, sleek, and built to keep up with an adventurous lifestyle.

Glashütte SeaQ takes style cues from the Spezimatic Typ RP TS 200, the company’s first dive watch. The shape of SeaQ’s case and its polished surface are based on details found on the Spezimatic from the late 1960s.

History aside, the new SeaQ has plenty of updates for the modern-day outdoorsman. The 39.5mm case is made from stainless steel and features a unidirectional rotating bezel with a glossy “reed green” ceramic inlay. That green color is mirrored on the dial, which also features bold numerals, a date window at 3 o’ clock, and a white Super-LumiNova coating on the hands and indices for excellent legibility in all conditions. True to its sporty heritage, the watch can be paired with grey nylon or black rubber straps, which it give it a laid-back look; you can also outfit it with a stainless steel bracelet if you want to dress it up a bit.

However you wear it, the SeaQ is built to take a beating: It’s designed to meet the rigorous ISO 6425 standard. Dive watches must include a rotating bezel and legible minute markers, and pass a whole battery of tests to ensure it’ll keep ticking accurately even when submerged in deep water, exposed to magnetic fields, and hit with a hammer. The tests also ensure the straps won’t tear or deform when pulled, so if it gets caught on something (like a rock underwater, for example), it won’t fly off your wrist and sink. No diver wants to worry about losing their watch while swimming a hundred feet below the surface. These tests ensure the watch is plenty tough for everyday wear, too.

The SeaQ does all that with an automatic movement and a 40-hour power reserve, and it’s rated for water resistance down to 669 feet. It’s a true tool watch, but no matter what you get up to, it’ll look great on your wrist. What more can you ask for?

[Starting at $9,000; glashuette-original.com]

