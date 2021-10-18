Watch of the Week: Grand Seiko’s New Elegance Collection Watches Prove Quartz Can Be Classy

Think quartz watches aren’t worth collecting? You probably haven’t worn a Grand Seiko. A division of famed Japanese watchmaker Seiko, the company that released the first-ever quartz watch back in 1969, Grand Seiko has built a reputation for designing quartz timepieces that are stylish and sought after (the company makes its own mechanical movements, too). Two new releases in the Grand Seiko Elegance Collection show off the best of the brand: Sleek and understated, these quartz timepieces make ideal dress watches to add to your rotation.

While watches these days seem to get bigger and bigger, the two new Elegance Collection watches buck the trend and feature pared-down, 34mm stainless steel cases. The smaller size makes them less intrusive on the wrist, and it makes them a great pick for both men and women. Grand Seiko has two colors on offer: the SBGX347 comes with a white dial and the SBGX349 comes with a dial dressed in deep navy blue. The polished stainless steel and narrow bezels give them both a clean, unobtrusive look, while the dials’ simple bar indices (no digits here) and tapered, diamond-cut hands echo that minimalist aesthetic. Compared to bolder timepieces, these watches don’t draw attention to themselves, but if you look closely, the clean lines and clear layout show excellent attention to detail.

No matter which version you choose, you’ll get a matching crocodile leather strap (black with the white dial and matching blue with the navy dial). The straps really class up these watches and help them pair well with a suit—perfect for big days at the office or dressier events on the weekend.

There’s lots to love on the inside, too. Both watches are powered by Grand Seiko’s 9F61 quartz movement. It offers excellent accuracy—plus or minus 10 seconds per year, according to Grand Seiko—and unlike your average quartz ticker, each movement is assembled entirely by hand. At least with these watches, opting for quartz doesn’t have to mean leaving behind quality craftsmanship.

[White: $3,300; grand-seiko.com]

[Blue: $3,300; grand-seiko.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!