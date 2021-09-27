Watches often get prominent placement in films and TV shows, but video games? That’s rare; most people don’t fire up their Xbox to find style inspiration. Buy maybe that’s changing: In the upcoming Far Cry 6 video game, developed by Ubisoft, the main character sports a handsome Hamilton field watch, and now that same timepiece is available for purchase IRL. It’s the Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Far Cry 6 Limited Edition, and it’s an exact replica of the watch that was designed for the game.

It’s more than just a shallow product placement, too: The watch is woven into the storyline of Far Cry 6, which takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara. The island is ruled by the dictator Antón Castillo, and players assume the role of Dani Rojas, a fighter working with the revolution to unseat Castillo. In the game, the watch is a gift given to Rojas—but only after the player successfully completes a guerrilla mission. Unlike many big-screen timepiece cameos, this watch actually plays a key role in the game.

“It’s a small detail that adds immense authenticity to the cinematic world we’ve created,” Omar Bouali, Ubisoft’s game content director, said in a press release.

The watch features a large 42mm case, but it’s made from titanium, which should help it feel light and unencumbered on the wrist. The brushed finish accentuates the deep grey color of the metal. On the dial, the watch comes with several well-executed references to the game. They’re interesting Easter eggs for those in the know, but they’re also subtle enough to keep the timepiece from looking gimmicky. The black vinyl dial includes a matte center portion and a unique “split” six numeral—a nod to the typography in the logo of Far Cry 6. What’s more, the seconds hand is finished in lacquered “revolutionary red” as a tribute to the guerrilla forces of Yara. Finally, just 1,983 of these watches will be made, a reference to the 1983 assassination attempt on the island’s dictator.

For real-world wearers, each watch comes with a brown leather NATO strap and an additional nubuck leather strap with prominent stitching—a nice way to change up the look of the timepiece for different outfits.

As you’d expect of a true military-inspired field watch, the Far Cry 6 limited edition is built to be rugged and dependable, whether you’re battling a fictional dictator or just wearing it to lunch. The watches are powered by Hamilton’s H-10 automatic movement, which features a generous 80-hour power reserve for reliable timekeeping (even if you leave it parked on your dresser for a few days). It’s also water-resistant down to 100 meters and, if you flip it over, the open case back gives a clear view of the movement’s internals.

Want to really get immersed in the world of Far Cry 6? Don’t bother with a VR headset—just put this watch on your wrist.

[$1,195; hamiltonwatch.com]

