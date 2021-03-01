Few people are more familiar with wilderness survival than Bear Grylls. From his career in the British Special Forces to his time hosting various survival-oriented TV shows, he’s well acquainted with doing some utterly inane stunts to stay alive in rugged places. The Luminox x Bear Grylls Air Series watches, the final installation in a larger collaboration that launched in 2020, have a similarly tough reputation: They’re spec’d out and approved by Grylls himself, combining wilderness-ready features with rock-solid, stylish construction.

“No modern explorer comes to mind as quickly as Bear Grylls,” says Men’s Journal Fashion Editor Kevin Breen. “The latest addition to his collaboration with Luminox is both stylish and functional, capable of supporting you in every condition.”

Like the rest of the Luminox x Bear Grylls collection, the two Air watches are built with some impressive specs. They each feature a large 45mm stainless-steel case and are waterproof up to 200 meters (660 feet), so they can handle a swim. Their bi-directional bezels are made from Carbonox, a carbon-based material developed by Luminox that’s engineered to be highly durable and lightweight—ideal for both off-the-grid exploration and the wear-and-tear of your commute. The 3761 version is paired with a tough Cordura strap for a no-nonsense look, or you can opt for the slightly more elevated 3762 version, which features a sleek Milanese mesh bracelet.

No matter which version you choose, the Air Series watches are designed to be functional and easy to use when traveling. They’re quartz-powered, so there’s no need to worry about keeping them wound, and GMT, which means they indicate the time in up to three different locations simultaneously. A nod to Grylls’ own military career, the 24 world time zones are represented around the bezel by cities home to military special forces.

On the dial, a separate orange-tipped GMT hand makes it easy to read the additional time zones at a glance. Like the other watches in the Bear Grylls collection, the Air Series comes with Luminox’s luminous dial indices, which use gas tubes to deliver a constant glow in any light condition. Driving rain, blowing snow, pitch darkness—these watches won’t falter when the conditions turn sour.

And there’s one last feature to help in touch-and-go scenarios: The casebacks’ display has a colored engraving of Grylls’ motto: “Never Give Up.” Sometimes, all you need to power through a challenge is a little extra motivation.

[Survival Air Series 3761, $695; luminox-usa.com]

[Survival Air Series 3762, $795; luminox-usa.com]

