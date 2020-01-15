With years of experience finding his way through some of the most unforgiving landscapes on the planet, Bear Grylls is definitely the kind of guy you want to take survival tips from—just ask any of his famous guest stars on Running Wild. So when he puts his name on a highly functional line of wristwatches, we’re definitely paying attention. The new Luminox x Bear Grylls watch collection marries Grylls’s sense of adventure with the storied watch brand worn by pilots, divers, U.S. Navy SEALs, and more. The result is a series of watches that are tough, feature-packed, and ready to go off the grid.

“I’ve been wearing Luminox since my early adventuring days, so it’s great to now be a part of the family,” Grylls said in a press release.

The collaboration will include eight watches in total. The first six are being released today, and two more will launch in August of this year. No matter which one you choose, you’re in for a very rugged and dependable watch. All of them are water resistant up to 200 meters or more and available with cases made from Carbonox, a proprietary carbon-based material from Luminox that’s engineered to be ultra-durable and lightweight.

Of course, all the timepieces feature Luminox’s signature luminous dial indices, which use gas tubes to deliver a constant glow in any light condition, and they’re powered by Swiss-made analog quartz movements. In addition, all of the watches come with a Bear Grylls logo and his motto, “Never Give Up,” on the dial and the case back—a little extra motivation when you’re hoofing it up a mountainside (or just trying to get home from work).

Today, you can get your hands on the Luminox x Bear Grylls Survival 3740 Master Series, Survival 3720 Sea Series, and Survival 3780 Land Series, each available in two different versions. Rest assured, these are not your ordinary tickers. In addition to being rugged and durable, they’re packed with features to help you keep your bearings in the wild. Depending on which model you opt for, you can get features including chronograph functions, a compass attachment on the strap, a Morse code decoder, ruler, paracord straps, and a walking speed scale. You’d be hard-pressed to find such a deep roster of outdoors-oriented complications on any other watch. If you’re headed out for an adventure, you’ll definitely want one of these on your wrist.

[Survival 3720 Sea Series, $445; luminox-usa.com]

[Survival 3740 Master Series, $890; luminox-usa.com]

[Survival 3780 Land Series, $595-$640; luminox-usa.com]

