The Seamaster, first introduced in 1957, is a veteran in Omega’s watch lineup, but even six decades later, it’s still going strong. Last week, the brand released an updated version of the Omega Seamaster 300, and it doubles down on the dive watch‘s mid-century aesthetic while refreshing the watch with modern internals. If you want classic style without the hassle of digging around for a pristine vintage timepiece, it’s a great pick.

“The Seamaster 300 stands as one of Omega’s most iconic timepieces,” says Men’s Journal Fashion Editor Kevin Breen. “Its classy appearance and vintage vibe make it the perfect watch for summer.”

Since its introduction, the Seamaster grew to be a favorite among divers (and anyone working on or near the water) for its robust-yet-stylish construction, and the latest version stays true to that winning formula—with some notable tweaks.

Like the original, it’s made from stainless steel and offered in both black and blue colorways, but the 41mm case now has a slimmer profile thanks to a new domed sapphire glass over the dial. The bezels are also slightly thinner and made from anodized aluminum for increased hardness. The result: a watch that’s even more wearable and durable, while still showcasing the vintage charm that made the original such an icon.

Another key style highlight is the sandwich dial, in which a darker blue or black layer with cutouts for numbers and indices is sandwiched over a lighter base layer. The base layer is treated with Super Lumi-Nova for excellent visibility, and the cutouts add a unique 3D detail that really helps this watch stand out. Plus, it’s available with both leather straps and stainless-steel bracelets, so it’ll play nice with just about any outfit you put together.

It’s vintage on the outside, but on the inside, this watch is all modern. Sapphire crystal on the caseback provides a view of the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912, which is a METAS-certified Master Chronometer. That means the watch has gone through rigorous testing to ensure reliable timekeeping that doesn’t waver because of magnetic fields, temperature swings, or the movement of your wrist. It’s also self-winding, and it offers a 60-hour power reserve, too. Combine all that with its 300-meter water-resistance rating, and you’ve got a timepiece that’s truly built to last.

Planning a summer by the water? The Seamaster 300 will fit right in.

[$6,500; omegawatches.com]

