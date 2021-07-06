A true everyday watch needs to do many things well. It has to be stylish, of course, but it also needs to be versatile enough to look good dressed up or down, be easy to use, and durable. Finding a timepiece that meets all of those criteria is no easy task, but the watches in the recently unveiled 2021 Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra collection fit the bill. With their highly accurate movements; wide lineup of colors, straps, and case materials; and a unique new seconds subdial, they make a strong case for everyday wear.

The 2021 collection is big—it contains 19 models in all. They’re divided between watches with 38mm cases (10 total) and watches with a slightly larger 41mm case (nine total). No matter what size you choose, all the watches come with a new small seconds subdial at the 6 o’clock position—a striking detail that clearly distinguishes the 2021 Aqua Terra timepieces from their predecessors. (It’s a first for the Aqua Terra line, though as Hodinkee points out, Omega has introduced a small seconds subdial in other recent collections.)

Aside from the dial layout, the new Aqua Terras offer a lot of variety. In both the large and small versions, you can get a stainless steel or 18K Sedna gold case (or a mix of both), and there are a variety of available dial colors, including green, silver, and slate blue. Special editions of the 38mm and 41mm timepieces dial up the luxe factor and come with diamonds set into the subdial ring and bezel.

While the dials all come in a “teak wood” pattern, the design of the indices vary—diamonds, triangular points, and sleek “sailboat hull” markers are all on offer. Of course, there’s a wide range of matching metal bracelets and straps to choose from, including beige, blue rubber, and various shades of leather. Whether you opt for a dazzling diamond-encrusted timepiece or something more understated (we particularly like the 38mm version in green), there’s a watch here to suit every taste and style.

Omega didn’t skimp on the internals for these watches either. The 38mm timepieces use the company’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8802 (luxury versions get the 8803), while the 41mm models use the calibre 8916 (the four luxury editions get upgraded to the calibre 8917). No matter how you spec your watch, you’ll be getting a highly accurate and dependable timekeeper. All the movements are METAS-certified—a step above COSC certification—for accuracy when exposed to magnetic fields, temperature changes, and more. In other words, they’re built to handle whatever the day throws at you.

Ready to grab one? The new Seamaster Aqua Terra timepieces will be available starting August 2021.

[Starting at $6,050; omegawatches.com]

