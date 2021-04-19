After a long delay thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games are finally coming to Tokyo this year. And now there’s a new way to mark the occasion: The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020. We recently featured an updated version of the venerable Seamaster 300, and the Tokyo 2020 edition combines the watch’s iconic mid-century aesthetic with unique design elements that reference this year’s Olympics.

The Tokyo 2020 watch draws inspiration from the official Tokyo 2020 Olympics emblem, which uses indigo blue as a dominant color. Fittingly, you’ll also see that color displayed prominently on this watch, and it’s matched with polished stainless steel and white accents. The 42mm stainless steel case is topped with a blue ceramic bezel ring with a contrasting white enamel diving scale (this is a dive watch, after all). That color combo continues onto the striking polished white ceramic dial, which also features laser-engraved waves—another nod to the watch’s seafaring heritage.

Amid all the blue-and-white details, “Seamaster” stands out in bold red script, and blue hands and indices also provide a nice contrast from the white dial. They’re also coated with Super Lumi-Nova for excellent visibility. Overall, the watch doesn’t scream “Olympics” (no tacky multicolored rings here), but instead melds the Seamaster’s mid-century look with subtle references to the upcoming games in Tokyo.

The new Seamaster 300 comes with an open case back, and the feature appears on the Tokyo 2020 edition as well. It’s topped with sapphire crystal, and it provides a glimpse at the watch’s internals and an engraving of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games emblem. Viewed from the front or the back, it’s clear this watch is a special one.

And like all Seamaster timepieces, it offers robust performance, too. It’s powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800, a METAS-certified Master Chronometer. In order to obtain that certification, the movement has to undergo extensive testing to ensure reliable timekeeping that doesn’t waver because of magnetic fields, temperature swings, or the movement of your wrist.

Tokyo marks the 29th time that Omega has been tapped as the official timekeeper for the Olympics, and although this watch joins a long line of legendary Seamaster watches, it stands out as a stylish tribute to this year’s long-anticipated Olympic Games.

[$5,600; omegawatches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!