In the market for a new dive watch? Don’t miss the new TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Night Diver. One of the latest additions to the brand’s Aquaracer Professional 300 family of watches, this blacked-out dive watch looks just as sharp in the daylight as it does at night (or underwater) thanks to its unique fully lumed dial. That’s right—the entire dial glows in low-light conditions, providing superb visibility that puts this timepiece in a league of its own.

The Night Diver is a recreation of an earlier watch with the same name that TAG Heuer introduced in the mid-1980s. With its combo of a black case and bright glowing dial, it became a hit for its legibility and unique styling. Fast forward a few decades, and the company chose to utilize key elements from that watch for the Night Diver 2.0. Aside from the obvious lumed dial, today’s Night Diver features many of the same details found on the original, including the unidirectional 12-sided bezel, screw-down crown, and horizontal engraved lines on the dial.

But it’s not just a history lesson: The new Night Diver features some key aesthetic updates to keep it fresh and functional. All 12 sides of the bezel are faceted for good grip—essential when using it while diving—and the horizontal engraved lines on the dial are spaced a bit more widely apart than they were on the original timepiece. The watch’s 43mm stainless steel case, along with the bezel, crown, and clasp are all coated in matte black DLC for exceptional durability, and the bezel insert is made of scratch-resistant black ceramic. In other words, this isn’t just a show piece; it’s designed for real work under the waves.

And that’s exactly where the benefits of the luminescent dial are most apparent. It’s fully coated in green Super LumiNova, and the minute and central seconds hands, along with the 12 o’clock triangle on the bezel, are coated in contrasting blue Super LumiNova so they stand out against the glowing dial. The octagonal hour markers, which are edged in black lacquer, also provide a clear contrast from the dial’s green background. Even out of the water and in full sunlight, the watch’s black and white color scheme makes a strong statement: utilitarian and understated, where form and function blend together seamlessly.

Other highlights include the unique clasp system, which TAG Heuer developed to create a fine-tuned fit: It uses push buttons that allow the wearer to make extremely small adjustments, so it hugs the wrist snugly (or fits around the sleeve of a wetsuit). It’s powered by the company’s Calibre 5 automatic movement, and it’s water resistant down to 300 meters.

Think black is boring? In a different light, this watch will surprise you.

[$3,350; tagheuer.com]

