TAG Heuer has been turning out finely crafted timepieces since 1860, and in honor of the company’s 160th anniversary this year, it’s reimagining a beloved series of watches: the Carrera line. The new Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition combines the bold styling of the original model with a modern chronograph movement and exclusive commemorative details. Get ready for one handsome watch with plenty of history behind it, too.

The Carrera line began in 1962, when CEO Jack Heuer learned about the Carrera Panamericana, a grueling auto race held in Mexico in the 1950s. Inspired by the race, he envisioned a clean, well-proportioned chronograph watch bearing the Carrera name, and in 1963, the first example, known as the 2447S, left the company’s factory. Its starburst silver dial and three embedded counters made the watch easy to read while driving—and also incredibly stylish. Since then, Carrera watches have also featured the brand’s top tech, including the Valjoux 72 movement that powered the original.

The Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition stays true to the legacy of the original watch while updating it for modern tastes. It comes with a polished stainless steel case that’s slightly larger (39mm) than the original Carrera, which measured 36mm. The case back features “one of 1860” and “LIMITED EDITION” engravings, and you can even take a peek inside: A sapphire crystal cover provides a view of the oscillating weight of the movement.

There are other subtle changes as well. On the new version, the second indicator has moved to the 6 o’clock position (it was at 9 o’clock on the original Carrera) to accommodate the new Heuer 02 movement. The dial features a chronograph function, hour and minute indicators, and the Carrera name and Heuer logo. Plus, the main hour and minute hands are faceted and coated with beige SuperLuminova for low-light visibility, and it’s water resistant to 100 meters, so you can feel good about wearing this one out and about. It’s not designed to be stuck inside a glass case.

It’s all topped off with domed sapphire crystal—a nice retro touch—and comes with a sleek black alligator leather strap. Style-wise, this is a watch that should be right at home with most of your wardrobe.

“Modern and clean, this piece is perfectly versatile,” said Men’s Journal Fashion Editor Kevin Breen. “It can be used to add a sporty touch to any business suit and as an eye-catching accessory to elevate a more casual outfit.”

It’ll be especially sharp when paired with a black leather jacket, a white turtleneck, tapered black trousers, and white tennis shoes, Breen says.

“The watch will take that classic-but-casual outfit to the next level.”

Under the hood, it’s also a fine example of TAG Heuer’s quality craftsmanship. The Heuer 02 movement is made in-house, and features a whopping 80-hour power reserve and a thinner profile for a more slimmed-down shape. It also includes innovations like a vertical clutch for greater precision—it keeps the watch from losing time when you use the start-stop chronograph function—and a column wheel for smooth, precise movements when you activate the push buttons. The movement also oscillates at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz) for better stability.

All of these features combine for smooth, consistent, and accurate operation even through the rigors of daily wear. Which is exactly what you’d expect from the rebirth of such a classic model from TAG Heuer.

[Available June 2020; tagheuer.com]

