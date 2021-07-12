Most dive watches are built for human divers; not many are created for the animals they study. But that’s part of what makes the Ulysse Nardin Diver Lemon Shark, a limited-edition version of the company’s Diver 42mm, so unique. For this special timepiece, Ulysse Nardin teamed up with OCEARCH, a nonprofit dedicated to ocean research, and the FIU Medina Aquarius Program, which operates the Aquarius Reef Base, the world’s only underwater research and education laboratory. The goal? Spread awareness around the importance of sharks and ocean conservation in general. Oh, and make a very sharp watch.

The special version of the Diver honors the lemon shark, a species of shark that’s native to the waters around Florida. The species gets its name from its unique yellowish coloring, which allows it to blend into the sandy ocean floor and sneak up on fish and crustaceans, its main prey. While most people generally fear sharks, this collaboration highlights their beauty and ecological importance—and the environmental threats they face.

The watch features a striking black and yellow color scheme, along with a few other details that reference the animal. The black dial comes with a bright yellow second hand and indices, as well as lemon shark text at the center, while the black 42mm stainless steel case features three lemon sharks stamped on the back. The innermost portion of the bezel and its zero marker at 12 o’clock also use the same bright yellow color, and even the strap (which is made from recycled fishing nets) features yellow stitching. While bright yellow might sound like an aggressive color choice, these accents really help the watch stand out, and mesh well with the black and silver details on the rest of the case and dial.

The lemony details aren’t the only details that make this watch a standout. The concave bezel’s ribbed texture adds visual interest, and “shark grey” indices on the dial are coated with Super LumiNova for excellent legibility. Each watch in this limited-edition run of 300 comes individually numbered on the side of the case.

Inside the case, the Diver Lemon Shark is powered by a robust UN-816 self-winding movement (the same movement that powers the rest of Ulysse Nardin’s lineup of Divers), and like any good dive watch, it’s water resistant down to 300 meters. If it’s good enough for the divers who study lemon sharks and other sea life, it’ll definitely be a trusty companion for your next snorkeling trip.

It’s a great collector’s pick for anyone who spends time in the ocean (or just likes dive watches). But unlike your average diver, this watch isn’t just built to withstand the ocean; it’s made to sustain it.

[$7,300; ulysse-nardin.com]

