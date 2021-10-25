Watch of the Week: Victorinox Expands Maverick Collection With 5 New Watches

For most people, a dive watch is a dive watch in name only. Most live out their lives on dry land, with maybe the occasional swim or snorkeling session thrown in—it’s not like everyone who owns one of these timepieces is a certified scuba diver. Although the ruggedness and no-nonsense style of a diver can be hard to beat, it’s worth asking yourself: Do you really need a dive watch? That’s what makes the Victorinox Maverick collection—a series of “dive-inspired” watches—so compelling: You get the look and feel of a diver at a much more affordable pricepoint. Better yet, the Swiss watchmaker has released five new Maverick timepieces, including two new chronographs. Now’s a great time to pick one up.

The new additions add some color to the existing Maverick collection. The five new watches are available in blue, green, brown, and black—and select models have been enhanced with some striking rose gold accents (more on that later). All of them feature a large 43mm stainless steel case that stands out boldly on the wrist, and like any true dive watch, they’re topped with a unidirectional rotating bezel. The dials come with a date window at 6 o’clock and a satin sunray finish to show off the rich new colors. What’s more, the hands are coated in Super-LumiNova for excellent visibility. The two chrono models come with three additional sub-dials embedded symmetrically around the center of the watch face, and all the watches are capped with scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire crystal. Overall, these watches have a polished, purposeful look that borrows heavily from the diver tradition but offers a more colorful spin on the genre.

That’s especially true if you opt for one of the models with rose gold accents. Select Maverick watches feature rose gold on the bezel, bezel indices, crown, and bracelet. Paired with the polished stainless steel of the case and bracelet, the two metals make an eye-catching combo.

Reliability is another key selling point with the Maverick collection. Like their stablemates, both the three-handers and the chronographs are powered by Swiss-made Ronda quartz movements for superb accuracy. You can just put it on and forget it—no need to worry about winding.

And if you do decide to get your scuba license? The new Mavericks are water resistant to 100 meters, so they’re ready to get in the water, too.

Note: The Maverick chronograph watches have not been released yet, but will be available for purchase soon.

[$550; victorinox.com]

