10. Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket Get it

For an authentic, home-on-the-range look, the Filson Short Lined Cruiser jacket—worn by ranch foreman Rip (Cole Hauser) on hit western Yellowstone—is where it’s at. Crafted from Filson’s legendary Tin Cloth, a burly waxed canvas that’ll withstand years of abuse, has the iconic American trucker jacket silouhette. This Cruiser is also up for colder weather as it’s lined with a medium-weight cotton duck fabric and has nylon sleeve liners to easily slip over layers.

[$350; filson.com]

