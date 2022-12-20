7. Todd Snyder English Waxed Dylan Jacket Get it

Todd Snyder’s Dylan is cut from British Millerain waxed cotton in a classic American trucker silhouette, and pairs well with a button-down or turtleneck. It’s also one of the warmer garments on our list: It’s blanked-lined, has a soft moleskin collar, and comes with side tab adjusters at the waist to create a snug, wind-resistant fit.

[$468; toddsnyder.com]

