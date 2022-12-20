11. Roark Atlas Chore Waxed Jacket Get it

Roark’s Atlas Chore is great for those wanting a simple, inexpensive entry into the sometimes-pricey world of waxed jackets. The basic chore jacket style includes four easy-to-access front patch pockets (and one interior), plus a button-up placket for a no-frills approach. The jacket is made from 100-percent, waxed-finished organic cotton and comes in a rustic, painterly camo pattern.

[$125; roark.com]

