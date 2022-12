1. Belstaff Fieldmaster Jacket Get it

Composed of plain-weave 6-ounce waxed British Millerain cotton, Belstaff’s Fieldmaster Jacket is adorned with corduroy trims, four stormproof bellows pockets, and an internal waist drawstring so you can optimize the fit. It also features the brand’s signature antique brass hardware and checked cotton-twill lining.

[$595; belstaff.com]

