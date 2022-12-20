Style

These Waxed Canvas Jackets Combine Heritage Style With All-weather Performance

2. Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder’s Waxed Trucker is made in America with a sturdy Martexin sailcloth fabric that’s embedded with extreme weather-proofing technology. The jacket comes in seven different colorways—perfect for layering over any winter outfit. Its price point makes it a notable bargain, especially considering it’s fully lined with warm, super-soft flannel.

[$298; huckberry.com]

