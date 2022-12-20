3. Barbour Bedale Wax Jacket Get it

The Bedale Jacket is a classic piece of outerwear first released in 1980. It was originally designed for equestrians: Its shorter length and generous fit were tailored for riding on horseback. The modern version is constructed with a waterproof 6-ounce waxed cotton and utilizes Barbour’s signature tartan cotton lining for warmth. The hard-wearing Bedale is fashioned with a soft corduroy collar and moleskin-lined handwarmer pockets; and elasticated cuffs and a studded front placket provide extra protection from cold, wet weather.

[$395; barbour.com]

