4. Woolrich Mountain Jacket

Woolrich’s Mountain Jacket is a total treat in frigid temperatures. It’s not only made from tough-as-nails British Millerain waxed cotton, which ensures protection from wind and water, but it also comes padded with PrimaLoft insulation for excellent warmth. Its raglan sleeves and bellows pockets give it a distinctive look, too.

[$825; woolrich.com]

