5. Orvis Foliage Waxed Field Coat Get it

The Foliage Waxed Field Coat from Orvis is a modern play on an old wading jacket pulled from the archives. Features that made the cut include moleskin-lined handwarmer pockets and collar, large cargo pockets, a roll-up hood, and raglan sleeves. The outer shell was updated to a new organic cotton that’s finished with natural oils and waxes. This jacket capably holds up to drizzles and downpours, on the river or wading through city streets.

[$250; orvis.com]

