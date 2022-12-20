8. Stio Turnbolt Waxed Canvas Jacket Get it

This classic waxed jacket silouhette by Stio uses 100-percent waxed cotton canvas sorced from noted purveyor Halley Stevensons. What you get is a water-resistant, hard-wearing companion that’ll stand up to the rigors of outdoor chores or happy hour at the local watering hole. Though waxed, it’s still soft enough to wear daily and a generous assortment of interior and exterior pockets will keep essentials safe.

[$399; stio.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!