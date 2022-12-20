9. Chêne Gear Wax Jacket Get it

Most waxed jackets come from a long tradition informed by the needs of hunters—rugged, imperious to the elements, and long-lasting—but don’t quite measure up. The Chêne waxed jacket does so in spades. It’s made to be worn while bird hunting, for upland game or waterfowl. It’s crafted from flexible waxed canvas that’s printed in a Mossy Oak Bottomland pattern. Pockets incldue fleece-lined handwarmers and big cargo pockets—with zippered security stashes—for shooting gear, and a concealed cell phone chest pocket. Courdory collar and lycra cuffs help to keep cold drafts away.

[$450; chenegear.com]

