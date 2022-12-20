6. Kühl Kollusion Jacket Get it

The latest version of Kuhl’s wax-coated Kollusion Jacket is an affordable, highly practical garment to wear for any outdoor pursuit. It’s breathable and slightly stretchy, so you won’t feel hot or constricted when shoveling your front walk; comes with a generous amount of pocket space; and the hood can be rolled up and stored inside a zip pocket at the collar. At this price, it’s hard to find a better combination of all-day performance and waxed canvas style.

[$199; kuhl.com]

