We Found Your New Favorite Outlet To Buy A Tie

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Every guy is going to have at least one suit in the closet, if not more. So it only stands to reason that with those suits, there are ties that are to be worn with them. Now a tie is a little garnish on the suit that can really make the suit feel whole. A great tie can do some amazing work in a subtle way. But a bad tie can demolish a man’s look pretty quickly.

So guys are always on the lookout for suits and thus are always on the lookout for ties. Guys probably even have more ties than suits because a tie can go with many different kinds of suit. Two different ties can make one suit look vastly different. It’s kind of astonishing. So the search for good ties is one that may not be all-consuming, but when a guy finds a great tie then they have to get it.

There are tons of places to get ties these days and plenty of those spots stock up on great ties. But if there was one spot to go to that would have all the tie needs a guy could need, there would be no need to always be on the lookout. No need to worry about finding the right tie to make a well-worn suit look new again. Well, there is a spot like that and it is the appropriately titled Ties.com.

Ties.com is the place to go to for a reason. It isn’t just a site that lucked into the perfect name. As a brand, they have earned that domain name. Why? Because when there is a site like this, there is no need to come up with a pithy name or a pun to try to lure people in. Seeing that title is all one needs to get what it is.

What makes Ties.com so great is that it is a site that understands that men shouldn’t have to destroy their bank accounts to look good. They understand that a tie can really just absolutely make or break a suit. So to make it a bit more economically feasible, Ties works with manufacturers and deals with customers directly to customers. Chopping out all the middlemen is a great way to bring costs down and to make customers come back more often.

Ties.com does a great job getting the best ties out into the world for men to upgrade their attire. One of the best ties they carry from our point of view is the Fletcher Red Tie. What makes this a great tie is that wonderful design. Black is always a great color for a tie and so is red. Red and black is a great combo for any look, but for ties it is really something special. The design isn’t too ostentatious or obnoxious. It is a perfect design that will work well within the look of many different kinds of suits. And there isn’t a much better look for a guy than black and/or red. Two colors that can really work for most men.

Looking for the right tie shouldn’t be a problem. There are tons of options out there but it can be overwhelming and a little too pricey in certain outlets. There is no need to keep looking at multiple stores. Just get all the looks one can desire at Ties.com to grab an amazing tie like the Fletcher Red Tie. Bringing out the freshness of a suit will be a lot easier with this website in mind.

Get It: Pick up the Fletcher Red Tie ($13; was $25) at Ties.com

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.