Most of us don’t invest in our oral health as much as we do our physical (gym membership) and mental (therapy), but it’s an imperative facet of overall well-being (just read how oral bacteria could lead to breakthroughs in cancer, weight loss, and total health and wellness). Ready to upgrade your standard brush? We tested the newest batch of electric toothbrushes, from Quip to Oral-B, to find the one true king of clean.

The Best Electric Toothbrushes for a Deeper Clean

Sonic Toothbrush Burst

The diamond-patterned handle and charcoal-coated bristles give your morning routine a shot of style; we like the one month between re-charges, too. Looking for ultrasoft bristles? This model’s for you.

[From $70; burstoralcare.com]

Electric Toothbrush Quip

Since it uses an AAA battery, the Quip is compact and charger-free, preserving space in your Dopp kit. Its vibrations are so gentle, though, that we started brushing as vigorously as if it were a manual toothbrush.

[From $25; getquip.com]

Genius X Oral-B If you’re into analytics (or in dental school), this brush might be for you: It connects to an app to show where you’re using too much pressure. While this powerful rotary unit gives a deep-feeling clean, it’s loud enough to wake a dog. [$220; shop.oralb.com] Sonic Toothbrush Shyn For the price, this streamlined unit over-delivers on features, from an audible pressure sensor to four brushing modes. The bristles didn’t hold their shape as well as the Sonicare’s, but they’re cheaper to replace. [$50; shyn.com] Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Philips With three modes and three intensity settings, the 6100—quiet, with a svelte head—has your brushing sweet spot. Our teeth felt dentist-office clean, but replacement brushes are pricier than most. [$110; usa.philips.com]

