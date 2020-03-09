Welcome These Discounted Sorel Boots Into Your Spring Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is just around the corner. With that new season incoming, you should start looking around for new clothes. Those heavy winter items won’t fit anymore. It’s too warm for those kinda clothes. To make things easier for you, you need to look for a sale. And there’s always some good sales going on at Backcountry. The Sorel Madson Caribou WP Boots is one of the best sales going on right now.

It may be getting warmer out, but you can still wear boots. Especially boots as lightweight and fashionable as the Sorel Madson Caribou WP Boots. They are still a durable pair of footwear, but they aren’t like work boots. These are all about style. And that style is really high, as they are made of leather and suede. The suede uppers make the Elk brown color really pop.

Fashion isn’t the only thing that makes the Sorel Madson Caribou WP Boots such a great pair of boots. They may not be great to wear if you work a physical job, but they are great to wear at all other times. And that’s because they have a cushioned midsole and footbed to give you comfort all day long. So your commute won’t be a pain in the neck anymore.

That comfort isn’t the only way the Sorel Madson Caribou WP Boots are functional. These are made to be waterproof with the interior being made with leather. And they have sealed seams so the water won’t soak into the boot. In addition to that, the outsole is made with molded rubber to give you plenty of traction when you are walking about. Even when it’s raining, you won’t have to worry about slipping.

These Sorel Madson Caribou WP Boots will make a wonderful addition to your collection. They’re an amazing looking pair of boots that will go well with whatever outfit you throw at them. And they’re functional as well, so you won’t have to worry about getting soaked during those spring showers. This sale won’t last, so pick up a pair now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Sorel Madson Caribou WP Boots ($110; was $170) at Backcountry

