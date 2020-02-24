Western Rise Has The Ultimate Travel Shirt For Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are going on vacation any time soon, chances are that it’s towards a more tropical locale. For many of us, winter means a lot of cold days and nights. So taking a break away from that is key to enjoying your time off. And if you want to enjoy that time even more, you should pick up the Limitless Merino Polo Shirt from Western Rise to add a great travel shirt to your clothing collection.

When you go away, you want to pack some comfy vacation clothes with you. Clothes that are fitting to the region you are visiting. And for those sunny locales that you are going to visit, the Limitless Merino Polo Shirt makes for a great shirt to pack away because of how comfortable and classy it is.

A polo is always going to be a great addition to any guy’s wardrobe, and the Limitless Merino Polo Shirt is no different. The craft of this shirt is top of the line. It is made with a blend of Australian Merino wool and polyester.

That wool/polyester blend is what helps to give the Limitless Merino Polo Shirt its great look and its high level of comfort. The polyester makes it pretty durable to survive the trip with no worries and that wool gives it that soft feel and breathability that makes it great for warmer climates.

Breathability isn’t the only reason why the Limitless Merino Polo Shirt is so great for warmer environs. The material blend also makes it great for keeping moisture off the shirt, which then leads to it avoiding that stinky body odor that comes from sweating in the sun.

No matter which color option you pick, the Limitless Merino Polo Shirt is going to be a great addition to your closet, be it for travel purposes or not. It’s just an amazing shirt that will add a lot of class and comfort to your wardrobe. So pick one up to enjoy that trip in comfort and style.

