10. Buck Mason Medium Wash Denim Western Shirt Get It

Buck Mason goes lean and contemporary with this slim-fit Western shirt, which utilizes a yarn-dyed indigo cotton for durability and texture. Pair it with black Buck Mason jeans and a crisp white tee for classic style that’s perfect for grabbing a cold one at your local watering hole.

[$125; buckmason.com]

