11. Flint and Tinder Bone Button Western Shirt Get It

Flint and Tinder, best known for its rugged waxed trucker jackets, gets equally rugged with this tough Western shirt in several interesting colorways, including edgy black and a light cream with a “salt and pepper” appearance. The small details, like burned bone buttons, give this shirt a unique look.

[$158; huckberry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!