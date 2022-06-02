16. Taylor Stitch Western Shirt in Washed DenimGet It
Taylor Stitch was founded on perfecting the Oxford shirt, but the brand has since expanded into tougher shirting options, like this soft-washed yet durable denim shirt. All of the expected Western details are done right, and thicker selvage denim makes this a great pick for everyday wear (it’ll stand up to repeated use) and layering.
[$125; taylorstitch.com]
