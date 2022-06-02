16. Taylor Stitch Western Shirt in Washed Denim Get It

Taylor Stitch was founded on perfecting the Oxford shirt, but the brand has since expanded into tougher shirting options, like this soft-washed yet durable denim shirt. All of the expected Western details are done right, and thicker selvage denim makes this a great pick for everyday wear (it’ll stand up to repeated use) and layering.

[$125; taylorstitch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!