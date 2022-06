2. Rockmount Tencel Denim Sawtooth Western Shirt Get It

Rockmount has been a trusted source of Western wear for decades, and this made-in-the-USA denim Western shirt is a perfect example of that reliability. The sawtooth pockets and diamond snaps help this shirt (and you) stand out from the crowd.

[$112; rockmount.com]

