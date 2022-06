6. Levi’s Barstow Western Denim Shirt Get It

Levi’s helped bring denim jeans and the denim shirt to the masses by way of Western workwear, and legacy continues today: This shirt proves the brand’s timeless style hasn’t gone out of fashion. It’s available in a range of shades, but the dark, overdyed blue colorway contrasts nicely with Levi’s classic stitching.

[$70; levi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!