What’s Old is New Again with These Four Retro Hiking Boots

When we imagine hiking boots, we picture a full-grain leather (or suede) upper, fat rubber outsoles, and D-ring hardware with classic red laces woven through. Apparently we’re not alone in this idealized image, since four footwear companies have created their own takes on the classic but with 21st century technology built in. So now you can look old school but emjoy the kind of all-day comfort your grandfather only dreamed of.