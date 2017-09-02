When we imagine hiking boots, we picture a full-grain leather (or suede) upper, fat rubber outsoles, and D-ring hardware with classic red laces woven through. Apparently we’re not alone in this idealized image, since four footwear companies have created their own takes on the classic but with 21st century technology built in. So now you can look old school but emjoy the kind of all-day comfort your grandfather only dreamed of.
Style
What’s Old is New Again with These Four Retro Hiking Boots
3
More News
More from Style
-
Round Out The Summer With This Sale At Faherty
-
How to Make Any Home Smell More Like the Great Outdoors
-
The 17 Best Journals on Amazon
-
Humid Weather Is No Match for These “No Sweat” Pants
-
Find The Perfect Pair Of Jeans At Madewell
-
Get Ready for Fall With These Sales From Backcountry, Todd Snyder and Under Armour
-
Allbirds Just Released New Shades for the Wool and Tree Runners
-
Get Ready for Fall With These New Releases From Outerknown
-
Hundreds of Reviewers Claim These are the Most Comfortable Sandals They Own