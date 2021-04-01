Where To Buy Your Swim Trunks Before Beach Season Starts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting close to beach season. Finally, after all those months locked inside during a pandemic-tinged winter. We can finally start to go out and enjoy the weather. Instead of looking at our four walls all day, you can take a trip out in your Swim Trunks and socially distance from everyone else on the beach.

Now that the season is coming, we need to get ready with the right gear. We need some new Swim Trunks. Even if you don’t necessarily “need” them, you deserve to spoil yourself with some new goodies. Nothing like buying some new clothes to make yourself feel better about things.

There are a lot of places to buy Swim Trunks though. Almost too many if we’re being honest. It can be pretty overwhelming. So many of these places have a lot of great options too. So it can be hard for you to make a choice when there are so many winning picks out there. But we are here to help whittle the choices down.

Going through some of our favorite outlets, we have picked some of our favorite Swim Trunks from each site. That way you can take a look at the selection and see which ones work for you. All of them are winners in our eyes, but everyone’s got their own taste. So check out the choices below and gear up for beach season now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!