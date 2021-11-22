Why Varilux Is the Clear Choice for Progressive Lenses

This article was published in partnership with Varilux

If reading this sentence is causing you to strain your eyes, there’s a good chance you’re already experiencing the effects of presbyopia.

That was the case for Jeff Kimmel, who first began struggling with this incredibly common visual condition about 15 years ago. While he’d always enjoyed great vision, that began to change once he hit middle age—when all that small text started blurring together. As Kimmel puts it, “You get to a point where all of a sudden you need longer arms to read.”

Kimmel isn’t alone. In 2020, it was estimated that nearly two billon people worldwide experience presbyopia––a form of farsightedness linked to aging. Caused by a stiffening of the crystalline lens, people typically lose the ability to focus on objects one or two feet in front of them around age 45. Yet because we’re increasingly using screens and logging long hours of daily screen time, people are beginning to experience presbyopia’s effects much sooner—often as early as age 40.

Eyeglass Solutions for Presbyopia

Once you reach the point where craning your neck or stretching out your arms is no longer effective, it’s time to look at vision correction options. Thankfully, there are multiple solutions to fit any budget or eye prescription.

On one end of the spectrum are “readers”––cheap glasses that can be purchased without a prescription in local stores. Unfortunately, since these are only designed to correct near vision, they need to be taken off whenever you’re not actively reading. Reader lenses have a reputation for being easy to lose and hard to find when you need them most.

Bifocal glasses represent a step-up from readers, but still come with a few downsides. The lenses feature two different prescription powers separated by a single line, with the distance prescription on top and reading distance on bottom. While this eliminates the need to take the glasses on and off, many people struggle with bifocals due to “image jumping,” when your focus point unexpectedly shifts from the far vision glass into the reading glass. Additionally, the knock on bifocals from an aesthetic perspective is the notable line on the lenses itself, which tends to make the glasses — and the wearer — look a little aged.

The most effective and advanced solution for presbyopia are progressives lenses. These lenses feature a unique technology in which several different prescription powers are layered on top of each other to restore natural vision across near, intermediate and far distances. With seamless vision clarity at all distances, progressives are arguably your best option to correct presbyopia.

For Kimmel, the choice was a no-brainer.

“Because my job constantly involves looking at a computer screen, but also talking to people and driving, I went straight to progressives.”

Finding the Best Progressive Lenses

Millions of Americans are prescribed progressive lenses by their optometrist each year. With at least a hundred different progressive designs to choose from, finding the best pair can seem like a daunting task.

Not every pair will be right for your eyes—an unfortunate reality that Kimmel initially experienced when testing out progressive lenses.

“My first couple pairs of progressives were really hard on my eyes,” Kimmel recalls. “They would get fatigued, I’d get headaches, and I just couldn’t break them in.”

Jeff was not unique in that feeling, as wearing the wrong progressives can lead to becoming disoriented with your line of sight, resulting in issues performing seemingly simple tasks such as descending a staircase or driving a car.

After struggling to adjust to his new glasses, Kimmel eventually stopped wearing them altogether. It wasn’t until his optometrist recommended trying a different brand of progressives––Varilux––that he began to appreciate the true benefits of progressive lenses.

“Wearing Varilux was such a better experience that I was able to transition to wearing progressive lenses all the time,” says Kimmel. “They weren’t harsh like other brands I’d tried.”

The Varilux Advantage

With a 96 percent patient satisfaction rate, Varilux lenses provide superior vision correction for presbyopia due to their cutting-edge technology. Whereas lower quality progressive lenses can often cause dizziness, nausea, and headaches, Varilux’s proprietary lens technology enables a smoother transition as your eyes shift from near to far distances.

“Varilux is just easier on my eyes,” says Kimmel. “I can wear them longer. They’re more comfortable. It’s like finding the right baseball glove, pair of shoes, or your new favorite jeans. They just fit me best.”

The superior visual experience Kimmel describes is no accident, but the successful byproduct of decades of research and refinement. With over 60 years of research and more than 70 patents to their name, it’s no surprise that Varilux is the most recommended progressive lens by optometrists and opticians.

When it comes to your vision, settling for “good enough” isn’t good enough. If you’re one of the millions of Americans dealing with presbyopia, it’s time to end the daily struggle. Ask your optometrist about Varilux and start enjoying the benefits of clear vision at any distance, no matter your age.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!