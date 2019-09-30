Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The Macy’s Designer Suiting Event will absolutely end at midnight EST on Friday, September 6. This suit sale is incredible. If you’ve been waiting, hesitating, or otherwise procrastinating on buying a new suit, this is absolutely your last chance to strike. And great news—Macy’s has just dropped prices even further!

During the Lowest Prices of the Fall Season sale, Macy’s has chopped prices on men’s suits across the board. Fact is, you won’t get a lower price on any suit than you will find at Macy’s right now.

This sharp Club Room Stretch Windowpane Sharkskin Suit is a mind-boggling 78 percent off right now. Normally priced at $395, right now it’s yours for just 85 bucks! With free shipping, to boot.

A bold take on a classic business-ready look, this stretch suit fromClub Room elevates your look with a distinct windowpane pattern and the subtle sheen of sharkskin fabric.

Anyone can wear a blah black or grey suit. And that’s fine. But this lively colorway and fun pattern will help you stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for a leg up in the board room, or are trying to impress a potential boss or business partner, show them you mean business but also have a great sense of individuality. This Macy’s suit sale is a can’t-miss.

Time Is Running Out On Macy’s Suit Sale

The Club Room Stretch Windowpane Sharkskin suit ($85; was $395) is a classic fit, which means it’s ideal for most guys and will compliment most any physique or body type. The fit is Regular through the shoulders, chest, and waist, with standard armholes and sleeves. The pants have a Classic Fit as well; they’re relaxed through hips and thighs and feature a straight leg opening for contemporary style.

Best of all, with this Club Room suit if you know your size, there’s no need for additional tailoring. So you’ll save even more money. With a wide variety of sizes still available, there’s bound to be one in your size. It’s sized with a 6-inch drop, which means, for example, a size 40R jacket will have a size 34W pant. So if you know your jacket size, the pants should fit accordingly.

S (“Short”) sizes are recommended for men 5’7″ and under. Average sized guys should opt for an R (“Regular”) size, for men 5’8″ to 5’11”. Tall men (over six feet) should opt for a L (“Long”) jacket.

The suit includes a fully lined jacket and stylish, flat-front pants with a finished hem. Both pants and jacket will be fantastic separates, too! Wear one or the other if you don’t feel like wearing both.

So don’t wait! Time is running out. get over to the Macy’s Suit Sale before Friday, and pick up this Club Room Stretch Windowpane Sharkskin suit for just $85. These are the absolute lowest prices of the fall—you won’t get another opportunity to suit up like this until after the holidays.

