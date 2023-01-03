“The best fashion show is definitely on the street. Always has been, and always will.” photographer Bill Cunningham once said. And Cunningham would know, as he spent nearly 40 years capturing street fashion for The New York Times. This winter, if you’re looking for the best men’s streetwear looks with eye-catching style, check out some of our favorite pieces.

Winter 2023 Men’s Streetwear Looks: All-in on Casual Cool

Get the look (above): Nanamica Coach Jacket & Chino Pants [$690 & $260; us.nanamica.com]; Hugo x Replay Capsule Logo Print Sweatshirt [$160; hugoboss.com].

Dsquared2 Plaid shirt [Price upon request; dsquared2.com]; J. Lindeberg Alpaca Sweater [$215; jlindebergusa.com]; Chimala 8oz. Painter Pant [$585; shop.180thestore.com]; Common Projects White Sneakers [$445; commonprojects.com].

Louis Vuitton Graphic T-shirt & White Shirt [$1,090 & $1,040; louisvuitton.com]; Death To Tennis Barber Pants [$350; deathtotennis.com].

Knickerbocker Big Cat Sweatshirt [$135; knickerbocker.nyc]; AKNVAS Werner Plaid Pants [$550; aknvas.com]; DSquared2 Cotton & Silk Shirt [Price upon request; dsquared2.com]; Common Projects White Sneakers [$445; commonprojects.com].