10. Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Get It

With a handsome, vintage-inspired design and a low profile 38mm case diameter, this watch is sharp enough to wear on a dressy evening and rugged enough for a casual beach stroll (it has a 50-meter water resistance rating).

[$179; timex.com]

