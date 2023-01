2. Reigning Champ Lightweight Jersey Polo Get It

For a slightly more traditional look, opt for a well-fitting polo in a classic color, like this one from Reigning Champ. Wear it with chino shorts for a day spent walking around town, or pair it with chino trousers for a laid-back dinner look.

[$100; reigningchamp.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!