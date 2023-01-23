6. Faherty All Day Shorts Get It

Getting out and exploring is one of the best parts of any vacation—but the key to enjoying it is packing comfortable clothes you can wear all day. These lightweight stretch shorts from Faherty are a top pick for that scenario. They boast a comfy polyester-cotton-elastane fabric, an interior drawcord waistband for a snug fit, and a handy hidden zip pocket to store your everyday carry items.

[$98; fahertybrand.com]

