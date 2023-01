8. All-Weather Outpost Sandal Get It

Whether you’re planning to bag a peak on your trip or remain glued to your lounge chair as much as possible, these sandals can handle it. The durable Cordura upper resists tears and snags from trail debris, and the Vibram rubber outsole delivers sure grip on any terrain.

[$125; huckberry.com]

