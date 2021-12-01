Winter Gloves Guide: Stay Warm This Season With These Top Picks

Is your wardrobe ready for winter? Depending on where you live, numbing temperatures may be on the horizon. Hopefully your winter arsenal includes a down puffer, a smart winter coat, and a pair of weather-resistant boots, but if you haven’t got your hands on some warm winter gloves, you’re not as prepared as you think. Whether you’re hailing a cab, cross-country skiing, or chopping wood to get the fireplace going, a pair of winter gloves for men (or mittens) will keep your hands from freezing.

When shopping for winter gloves for serious outdoor activities, look for features similar to those found on a quality winter jacket: a breathable waterproof outer shell, lightweight construction, and fleece or down insulation for warmth. You’ll also want to make sure they have a grippy palm material (so you don’t lose control of that snow shovel) and touchscreen compatibility so you can use your phone without exposing your hands to the elements.

Sometimes, the bells and whistles of a technical glove aren’t necessary—a simple cashmere or leather driving glove might be all you need when bopping around town. The list below is a well-rounded digest of top gloves and mittens available this season. Grab a pair and stay warm out there.

The Best Winter Gloves for Men

1. Give’r 4-Season Gloves

The wind- and waterproof 4-Season Gloves from Give’r have been rigorously tested in the mountains around Jackson Hole, WY to ensure they can outlast even the worst winter weather. They’re made of cowhide leather paired with breathable synthetic materials in a multilayered design that ensures a warm feel and ample dexterity for any field task. Although they’re tough and capable, keep in mind that these gloves will require some time to break in since they’re pretty thick and bulky.

[$109; give-r.com]

2. Filson Mackinaw Wool Mittens

Made in Seattle, Filson’s Mackinaw Wool Mittens can absorb a third of their own weight in water without feeling damp, so you can go ahead and build that backyard igloo—your hands won’t get soaked. They’re also built with rib-knit cuffs and a moisture-wicking microfleece lining for added warmth and breathability.

[$125; filson.com]

3. Nobis Dale Men’s Classic Driving Gloves

Need a pair of gloves for dressier occasions? Try these. Super-soft cashmere lines the interior of the Dale driving gloves and gives them a luxurious feel. This polished pair is constructed from supple lambskin leather, finished with topstitch detailing, and includes touchscreen-friendly fingertips so you can swipe and tap on your car’s infotainment screen (or your phone) without issues.

[$325; us.nobis.com]

4. Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Gloves

When you can’t decide between gloves and mittens, pick up Patagonia’s two-in-one Better Sweater Fleece fingerless gloves. Their mitten tops will keep your fingers from going numb, but the tops can be folded back and secured with buttons when not needed. They’re made with recycled polyester fleece and are dyed using a low-impact process that requires less water and energy than other dyeing methods.

[$49; patagonia.com]

5. Black Diamond Terminator Gloves

Black Diamond’s tough Terminator gloves are built for ice climbing, but they’re a capable pick for a variety of high-intensity winter activities. They’re lined with fleece and Thinsulate insulation to keep digits warm, and they utilize a four-way stretch fabric for good dexterity. These lightweight gloves have goat leather patches on the palm and an innovative “seamless pinky” construction to make gripping slick surfaces or tools easier and more comfortable.

[$100; blackdiamondequipment.com]

6. Anderson & Sheppard Soft Suede Leather Gloves

Made in England, Anderson & Sheppard’s sophisticated suede gloves come in a wide range of hues to compliment any cold-weather outfit, from a dapper wool suit to a Canadian tuxedo. They’re unlined and lack insulation, but that gives them a streamlined look that’s perfect for everyday wear and quick jaunts outside.

[$220; shop.anderson-sheppard.co.uk]

7. Carhartt Winter Dex Cow Grain Insulated Glove

Carhartt’s Winter Dex are a great all-around pair of winter gloves. Every innovative detail of the softshell pair—from sweat-wicking FastDry tech on the leather palms to Storm Defender waterproofing—is designed to keep hands toasty and dry. Considering their multilayered design, they’re surprisingly flexible and streamlined, too.

[$60; carhartt.com]

8. Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Training Glove

Crafted from a high-performance polyester-wool-elastane blend, Smartwool’s training gloves are an excellent companion for winter sports. They feature soft-brushed, responsibly sourced merino wool next to skin for a comfy feel and good breathability. Silicone pads on the fingers and palms make it easy to grip accessories, and reflective elements add visibility in low-light conditions. Better yet, all ten fingers are touchscreen-compatible.

[$45; smartwool.com]

9. Johnstons of Elgin Men’s Cashmere Gloves

Johnstons of Elgin uses premium Scottish fibers for its wool and cashmere knitwear. These lightweight cashmere gloves are snug, stretchy, and incredibly soft—another great pick for everyday wear in cold weather.

[$75; johnstonsofelgin.com]

10. Canada Goose Snow Mantra Mitt

Canada Goose’s modular three-in-one Snow Mantra Mitts can be adjusted according to the weather and activities of the day. The removable outermost shell is essentially a winterized oven mitt: It’s waterproof and breathable with anti-skid leather patches at the palm, thumbs, and tips. Inside is a slimmer goose-down mitt with a ripstop shell that packs in the heat. Wear ‘em both when the weather is gnarly, and drop a layer when the sky clears.

[$375; canadagoose.com]

11. J. Crew Tipped Lambswool Gloves

Another classic glove, this pair from J. Crew is made with a wool-nylon blend for warmth and breathability when you need it. Added bonus: The fingertips are touchscreen-ready, which will make texting while bundled up a breeze.

[$40; jcrew.com]

