1. Give’r 4-Season Gloves Get It

The wind- and waterproof 4-Season Gloves from Give’r have been rigorously tested in the mountains around Jackson Hole, WY to ensure they can outlast even the worst winter weather. They’re made of cowhide leather paired with breathable synthetic materials in a multilayered design that ensures a warm feel and ample dexterity for any field task. Although they’re tough and capable, keep in mind that these gloves will require some time to break in since they’re pretty thick and bulky.

[$119; give-r.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!