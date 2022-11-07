Style

Winter Gloves Guide: 15 Pairs That’ll Keep You Warm This Season

Filson Mackinaw Wool Mittens on a white background. men's winter gloves.
15
Filson Mackinaw Wool Mittens

2. Filson Leather Palm Mackinaw Wool Mittens

Made in Seattle, Filson’s Mackinaw Wool Mittens can absorb a third of their own weight in water without feeling damp, so you can go ahead and build that backyard igloo—your hands won’t get soaked. They’re also built with a grippy deerskin palm, rib-knit cuffs, and a moisture-wicking microfleece lining for added warmth and breathability.

[$111; filson.com]

