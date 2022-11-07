Style

Winter Gloves Guide: 15 Pairs That’ll Keep You Warm This Season

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Gloves winter gloves
15
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece GlovesCourtesy Image 3 / 15

3. Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Gloves

When you can’t decide between gloves and mittens, pick up Patagonia’s two-in-one Better Sweater Fleece fingerless gloves. Their mitten tops will keep your fingers from going numb, but the tops can be folded back and secured with buttons when not needed. They’re made with recycled polyester fleece and are dyed using a low-impact process that requires less water and energy than other dyeing methods.

[$55; patagonia.com]

