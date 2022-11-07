4. Black Diamond Terminator Gloves Get It

Black Diamond’s tough Terminator gloves are built for ice climbing, but they’re a capable pick for a variety of high-intensity winter activities. They’re lined with fleece and Thinsulate insulation to keep digits warm, and they utilize a four-way stretch fabric for good dexterity. These lightweight gloves have goat leather patches on the palm and an innovative “seamless pinky” construction to make gripping slick surfaces or tools easier and more comfortable.

[$100; blackdiamondequipment.com]

